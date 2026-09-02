No Hate Tour | 9/2/26

BMX athlete and former X Games competitor Dane Beardsley joined us to talk about the No Hate Tour, a national anti-bullying school assembly program that has been connecting with high school students for 26 years. The tour combines professional BMX demonstrations, personal stories and conversations about kindness, resilience and standing up against bullying.

The No Hate Tour is visiting Las Vegas-area high schools and provides the assemblies completely free to participating schools. Beardsley also gave us a taste of what students experience during the program with a live demonstration of his flatland BMX skills.

