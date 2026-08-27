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Ninja Lair | 8/27/26

Ninja Lair founder Michael “Mikey” Pericoloso and world champion Savanna Salinas showcase the growing sport of ninja athletics and its path toward the 2028 Olympics.
Las Vegas Ninja Athletes Take on the World
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Las Vegas is becoming a powerhouse for ninja athletics, with local competitors taking their skills from the gym to the world stage. Michael “Mikey” Pericoloso, founder of Ninja Lair and a six-time American Ninja Warrior veteran, joined us alongside world champion competitor and Ninja Lair student Savanna Salinas to talk about the sport’s rapid growth.

Ninja Lair recently finished No. 2 among 151 gyms worldwide, while its athletes have collected multiple world titles. Five Ninja Lair competitors also traveled to Ireland to compete in the World Obstacle OCR Championships as the sport continues building momentum toward its Olympic future and the LA28 Games.

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