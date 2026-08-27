Ninja Lair | 8/27/26

Las Vegas is becoming a powerhouse for ninja athletics, with local competitors taking their skills from the gym to the world stage. Michael “Mikey” Pericoloso, founder of Ninja Lair and a six-time American Ninja Warrior veteran, joined us alongside world champion competitor and Ninja Lair student Savanna Salinas to talk about the sport’s rapid growth.

Ninja Lair recently finished No. 2 among 151 gyms worldwide, while its athletes have collected multiple world titles. Five Ninja Lair competitors also traveled to Ireland to compete in the World Obstacle OCR Championships as the sport continues building momentum toward its Olympic future and the LA28 Games.

