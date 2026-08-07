Nigro Construction | 8/6/26

Nigro Construction is celebrating more than 40 years of building across Southern Nevada by highlighting one of its newest projects, the Hooks Family Innovation & Technology Center at Faith Lutheran Middle & High School.

We joined President Mike Nigro, alongside Faith Lutheran President and CEO Mychal Thom to see firsthand the vision behind the state-of-the-art educational facility and the collaborative process that brought it to life. They shared how innovative construction, craftsmanship, and strong partnerships helped create learning environments designed to serve students for generations to come.

It's an inside look at the people and expertise behind one of Southern Nevada's newest educational landmarks.

This segment is paid for by Nigro Construction