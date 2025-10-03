Nightmare: Vegas Horror Weekender | 10/3/25

Get ready for a festival experience like no other—the Nightmare in Vegas Horror Weekender! This immersive event transforms Las Vegas into a twisted playground filled with live bands, DJs, interactive displays, and spooky surprises. Guests can shop unique vendors, browse collectibles, indulge in food and art, and even tie the knot in true Halloween fashion.

The thrills don’t stop there—fans will meet their favorite stars through celebrity signings, watch jaw-dropping performances, and enjoy eerie live shows, including a spine-tingling pinup pageant. With a haunted house, a classic car show, and nonstop entertainment, this weekend is packed with fun for horror fans and music lovers alike. Tickets are on sale now for an unforgettable experience that will leave you screaming for more!

