Nicolette Brycki | 6/24/26

Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you’re looking to stock up on beauty favorites, Nicolette Brycki has a few standout picks worth adding to your cart.

With summer heat in full swing, she highlighted products designed to keep you feeling fresh, confident, and glowing all season long. From sweat and odor protection essentials to hydrating skincare products that help smooth, brighten, and nourish the skin, these deals are all about making your beauty routine work harder for you.

Nicolette also shared tips for keeping skin healthy and comfortable during the hottest months of the year, all while taking advantage of limited-time Prime Day savings.

Whether you’re refreshing your daily routine or trying something new, now is a great time to save.

This segment is paid for by Olay