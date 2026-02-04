Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

New Kids on the Block | 2/4/25

Jonathan Knight shares how New Kids On The Block have stayed connected to fans for decades and what makes their extended Las Vegas residency so special.
Jonathan Knight Talks NKOTB Longevity and Their Extended Vegas Residency
Posted

Jonathan Knight of New Kids On The Block joined us to reflect on the group’s incredible staying power and the bond they’ve built with fans over the years.

Decades after their breakout success, NKOTB continues to evolve while staying true to the energy and connection that made them icons. Jordan shared how the group approaches performing today, balancing nostalgia with fresh excitement for longtime supporters and new audiences alike.

We also chatted about their extended Las Vegas residency and why the city offers a unique opportunity to create an unforgettable live experience night after night. It’s a celebration of music, memories, and the kind of fan loyalty few artists ever get to experience.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo