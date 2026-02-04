New Kids on the Block | 2/4/25

Jonathan Knight of New Kids On The Block joined us to reflect on the group’s incredible staying power and the bond they’ve built with fans over the years.

Decades after their breakout success, NKOTB continues to evolve while staying true to the energy and connection that made them icons. Jordan shared how the group approaches performing today, balancing nostalgia with fresh excitement for longtime supporters and new audiences alike.

We also chatted about their extended Las Vegas residency and why the city offers a unique opportunity to create an unforgettable live experience night after night. It’s a celebration of music, memories, and the kind of fan loyalty few artists ever get to experience.