Nevada Women’s Film Festival | 3/17/26

The 12th Annual Nevada Women’s Film Festival returns March 19–22 at UNLV, bringing together filmmakers and audiences to celebrate the power of storytelling through a female lens. This year’s festival will showcase 72 films from 15 countries, highlighting a wide range of perspectives and experiences from creators around the globe.

Founded to support fair representation for women in film and elevate historically marginalized voices, the festival continues to grow each year. In addition to film screenings, the event features panel discussions on topics like the state of Nevada’s film industry and the possibilities of generative AI, along with mixers, meetups, and the annual Femmy Awards.

