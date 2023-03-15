Nevada State Treasure's Office | 3/15/23

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is excited to host the Women + Money Financial Empowerment Summit on Wednesday, March 22, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at MEET Las Vegas. This event will bring together powerful women of all ages, cultures, and financial situations to be in a community with one another as they learn and grow together.
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 12:42:55-04
