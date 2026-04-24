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Nevada State High School | 4/24/26

A unique event helps students build confidence and real-world experience with mock interviews and scholarship opportunities. #PaidForContent
Students Put Skills to the Test at Nevada State High School Mock Interviews
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Preparing students for life beyond the classroom is the focus at Nevada State High School, where learning goes beyond academics to include social and personal growth. CEO Melissa McCormick joins alongside student Alex Strayhorn to highlight the school’s Mock Interview event, designed to give students real-world experience before they enter the workforce. After weeks of preparation, students step into professional-style interviews with local business leaders.

The event not only builds confidence and communication skills, but also raises the stakes with scholarship opportunities awarded to top performers. It’s a hands-on way for students to apply what they’ve learned, receive valuable feedback, and take meaningful steps toward their future careers.

This segment is paid for by Nevada State High School

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