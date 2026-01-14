Nevada State High School | 1/14/26

Nevada State High School offers juniors and seniors an opportunity to take real college classes in a real college environment — at no cost. As a free dual-enrollment charter high school, the program allows students to build flexible schedules while earning credits that count toward both high school graduation and a college degree. The curriculum is designed to ease the transition into higher education, helping students develop confidence, independence, and strong academic skills. By experiencing the pace and expectations of college early, students gain a valuable head start on their future.

Applications for the 2026–2027 school year open February 1, making now the perfect time for families to explore this innovative educational option.

This segment is paid for by Nevada State High School