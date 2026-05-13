Nevada State Bank | 5/13/26

Nevada’s small business community is feeling more optimistic in 2026, according to the latest Small Business Survey from Nevada State Bank. Released during National Small Business Month, the bank’s 13th annual report found nearly three-quarters of respondents believe Nevada’s economy is moving in the right direction. National confidence also reached its strongest level since 2020, signaling growing momentum among entrepreneurs and business owners across the state.

The survey also reveals that while workforce pressures have started to ease, rising costs remain a major concern for many businesses. At the same time, more owners are turning to artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to improve efficiency, streamline operations, and stay competitive. Megan Comfort, Executive Vice President and Director of Business Banking at Nevada State Bank, joined the show to discuss what the findings say about the future of Nevada’s business landscape and the trends shaping small businesses moving forward.

This segment is paid for by the Nevada State Bank