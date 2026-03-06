Nevada SPCA's 5th Annual Event is Back | 3/6/26

The Nevada SPCA’s 5th Annual Brunch Bash is back, this year with a fun western twist called “Doggie Bone Ranch.” Happening Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the M Resort, the event is hosted by KTNV’s Elliott Bambrough and promises live country music, a Dolly Parton tribute by Kelly Vaughn, and a hearty ranch-style brunch buffet. Executive Director Lori Heeren and Communications Director Amy Lee share how guests can enjoy cowboy cocktails crafted with Tito’s Vodka and Yellowstone Bourbon while mingling with fellow cowboys and cowgirls. All proceeds go to help save homeless pets in the community, supporting the Nevada SPCA’s mission to provide care and find loving homes. It’s a day full of fun, music, and compassion for a cause that matters.

