Nevada SPCA | 6/26/26

Nevada SPCA is bringing back one of its most beloved annual fundraisers — the 7th Annual Calendar Contest. Amy Lee and Lori Heeren joined the show, along with pet photographer Jess Rodriguez of Pet Project by Jess, to talk about how this community-driven campaign helps support homeless pets throughout Southern Nevada.

The fundraiser gives pet lovers a chance to spotlight their furry family members while raising money for shelter care, adoptions, and veterinary services for pets in need. Every dollar raised helps Nevada SPCA continue its mission of saving lives and expanding access to care for vulnerable animals in the community.