Nevada SPCA | 10/15/25

The Nevada SPCA invites the community to its 5th Annual Neon Dog Walk: Day Glo, a vibrant fundraiser supporting animal rescue and care in Southern Nevada. Attendees and their pups are encouraged to wear neon for a night filled with music, entertainment, food vendors, a craft beer garden, and pet-friendly booths.

All registered participants receive a commemorative T-shirt and wag bag. Elliott will be serving as host for the event, bringing even more energy to the evening. Proceeds from the walk help provide medical care for sick and injured animals while supporting the Nevada SPCA’s mission to reduce pet homelessness across Southern Nevada.

