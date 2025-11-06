Nevada School of the Hearts | 11/6/25

The DREAM Gala: Legends honors the students, educators, and performers who are transforming Las Vegas’ arts landscape. Proceeds support scholarships, giving kids across the valley access to music, theatre, and visual arts programs.

Guests will hear from world-class instructors, enjoy performances, and celebrate honorees including Jhone Ebert, De Ann Letourneau, Barbara Molasky, and 2025 alum Chris Lee. NSA President & CEO Raja Rahman, a Juilliard graduate, sets a high bar for the school’s 300+ students.