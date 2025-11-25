Nevada Health Link | 11/25/25

The Open Enrollment Period through Nevada Health Link is happening now and goes through January 15.

It is the only time of year Nevadans can enroll in health insurance without experiencing a qualifying life event such as moving or sudden loss of coverage.

Today, we have Janel Davis, Executive Officer of Nevada Health Link on to tell us more about what Nevadans should know about the enrollment period and the resources available for Nevadans who are in need of health coverage.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Health Link