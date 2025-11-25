Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Nevada Health Link | 11/25/25

Nevadans can now enroll in health insurance through Nevada Health Link. Executive Officer Janel Davis shares important information on deadlines, resources, and how to get coverage during the Open Enrollment Period.
Nevada Health Link: Open Enrollment Period
Posted

The Open Enrollment Period through Nevada Health Link is happening now and goes through January 15.

It is the only time of year Nevadans can enroll in health insurance without experiencing a qualifying life event such as moving or sudden loss of coverage.

Today, we have Janel Davis, Executive Officer of Nevada Health Link on to tell us more about what Nevadans should know about the enrollment period and the resources available for Nevadans who are in need of health coverage.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Health Link

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo