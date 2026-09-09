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Nevada HAND | 9/9/26

Nevada HAND highlights Boulder Pines and its affordable apartment communities across the Las Vegas Valley, offering quality housing, amenities, and support services for families and seniors. #PaidForContent
Nevada HAND Showcases Affordable Living Options in Las Vegas
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We’re on-site at Boulder Pines Family Apartments with Nive Isabel, Director of Property Management, spotlighting one of Nevada HAND’s 37 affordable housing communities in the Las Vegas Valley. Boulder Pines currently has openings for two- and three-bedroom apartments, offering families a chance to find quality housing with great amenities and professional on-site staff.

Nevada HAND serves both seniors and families across a wide range of income levels, making affordable living more accessible. Beyond affordable rent, every community includes wraparound Resident Services with programs and support designed to help residents thrive.

For anyone searching for a well-managed, amenity-rich apartment home, Nevada HAND offers options worth exploring.

This segment is paid for by Nevada HAND

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