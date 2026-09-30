Nevada Hand | 9/30/26

A great night out for an even greater cause! Nevada HAND is bringing its annual Block Party back to Ferguson’s Downtown on Thursday, October 15, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., raising critical funds for its free, on-site Senior Choice Food Pantries.

Nevada HAND President and CEO Audra Hamernik and Paymon's Fresh Kitchen owner Paymon Raouf joined us to discuss the event and why the restaurant is returning as a sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. Guests can enjoy delicious food and drinks, music and lawn games while helping provide nutritious meals for low-income seniors. Nevada HAND serves more than 8,300 Southern Nevadans across 38 affordable housing communities, and its food pantries help seniors avoid choosing between groceries and essential bills.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Hand