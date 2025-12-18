Nevada HAND | 12/18/25

For the eighth year in a row, Deer Springs Assisted Living has been awarded Gold for Best Senior Community in the Best of Las Vegas awards, a testament to its lasting impact on Southern Nevada seniors. Built in 2011, Deer Springs was created to meet a critical need for residents living in Nevada HAND’s independent senior communities who required additional daily support but faced prohibitive care costs.

Nevada HAND founder Mike Mullin envisioned an affordable, high-quality assisted living option rooted in compassion and accessibility. Today, Deer Springs continues to operate with a singular mission: helping seniors age with dignity while receiving the care, respect, and community they deserve.

This segment is paid for by Nevada HAND