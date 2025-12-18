Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Nevada HAND | 12/18/25

Deer Springs Assisted Living celebrates an eighth consecutive Gold win for Best Senior Community in Best of Las Vegas, highlighting its commitment to affordable, dignified care. #PaidForContent
Deer Springs Assisted Living Earns Gold for 8th Straight Year
Deer Springs Assisted Living Earns Gold for 8th Straight Year
Posted

For the eighth year in a row, Deer Springs Assisted Living has been awarded Gold for Best Senior Community in the Best of Las Vegas awards, a testament to its lasting impact on Southern Nevada seniors. Built in 2011, Deer Springs was created to meet a critical need for residents living in Nevada HAND’s independent senior communities who required additional daily support but faced prohibitive care costs.

Nevada HAND founder Mike Mullin envisioned an affordable, high-quality assisted living option rooted in compassion and accessibility. Today, Deer Springs continues to operate with a singular mission: helping seniors age with dignity while receiving the care, respect, and community they deserve.

This segment is paid for by Nevada HAND

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo