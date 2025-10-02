Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Nevada HAND | 10/2/25

Join Nevada HAND on Thursday, October 16th, for their Annual Block Party at Fergusons Downtown, supporting Senior Food Pantries and resident services.
Pack the Pantries: Nevada HAND Annual Block Party Fundraiser
Posted

Nevada HAND invites the community to its Annual Block Party Fundraiser on Thursday, October 16th at 5:30 PM at Fergusons Downtown. Brittani Gray, Vice President of Resident Services, shares that all proceeds benefit their Resident Services program, including on-site Senior Food Pantries. The goal is to “pack the pantries” and provide low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious food—completely free and just steps from their door. Guests can enjoy a fun evening while supporting a vital cause, making a direct impact in the lives of seniors throughout the community. Come for the festivities, stay to make a difference, and help ensure that no senior goes without!

This segment was paid for by Nevada Hand

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo