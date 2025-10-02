Nevada HAND | 10/2/25

Nevada HAND invites the community to its Annual Block Party Fundraiser on Thursday, October 16th at 5:30 PM at Fergusons Downtown. Brittani Gray, Vice President of Resident Services, shares that all proceeds benefit their Resident Services program, including on-site Senior Food Pantries. The goal is to “pack the pantries” and provide low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious food—completely free and just steps from their door. Guests can enjoy a fun evening while supporting a vital cause, making a direct impact in the lives of seniors throughout the community. Come for the festivities, stay to make a difference, and help ensure that no senior goes without!

This segment was paid for by Nevada Hand