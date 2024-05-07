Watch Now
Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick| Three Square | 5/7/24

Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and the area’s largest hunger-relief organization. Their mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people, while pursuing a hunger-free community. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:49 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 14:49:27-04

From now through May 31st, donations can help provide twice as many meals during Three Square's Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign.

Your gift can have double the impact thanks to their generous matching sponsors, such as Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick, NV Energy Foundation and Towbin Motorcars.

For every one dollar donated, Three Square can provide up to six meals for children and families in need.

For more information, and to learn more about how you can get involved, click here.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick

