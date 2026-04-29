Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick | 4/29/26

Three Square Food Bank’s Bag Childhood Hunger campaign is back, and it’s a chance to make a real difference for kids across Southern Nevada. Right now, 1 in 5 children in the region faces food insecurity, meaning they don’t always know where their next nutritious meal will come from.

Through May 31, your donation can go twice as far thanks to matching sponsors like NV Energy Foundation and Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick. Every dollar donated can double to help provide up to six meals for children and families in need.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick