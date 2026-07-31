Nevada Donor Network | 7/31/26

Nevada Donor Network Foundation is gearing up for its annual Inspire Hope Dinner & Show on Saturday, August 8, at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand. The signature fundraiser supports the organization's mission to save and heal lives through organ, eye and tissue donation while advancing its End The Wait campaign to expand transplant services throughout Nevada. Foundation President Gordon Prouty joined us alongside heart transplant recipient and Aftercare Coordinator Brienna Love, who shares her personal journey of having to leave Nevada for lifesaving care. They discussed how the fundraiser helps bring more transplant opportunities closer to home and how the community can support this important mission.