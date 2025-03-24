Nevada Donor Network | 3/24/25

Nevada Donor Network, a federally designated 501(c)(3) organ procurement organization, plays a vital role in facilitating organ, tissue, cornea, and birth tissue donation across the state. Every April, the organization leads National Donate Life Month celebrations, uniting the community in support of life-saving and life-enhancing transplants. Through various events, Nevada Donor Network honors donors, inspires hope for those awaiting transplants, and educates the public about the impact of registering as a donor. This month-long initiative encourages individuals to take action, sign up as donors, and be part of the mission to save and heal lives.