Nevada Conservation League | 10/8/25

Time is running out for Nevadans to cash in on valuable federal clean energy and energy-efficient tax credits. Whether you’re considering adding solar panels, upgrading to a heat pump, or improving your home’s insulation, these incentives can help lower both upfront costs and your long-term energy bills.

Angelyn Tabalba from the Nevada Conservation League and Les Lazareck from Home Energy Connection are guiding residents on how to maximize these benefits before the deadlines pass.

To make the process easier, the Nevada Conservation League launched SaveEnergyNV.org, a one-stop resource for rebates, tax credits, and incentives. Plus, homeowners can qualify for a $150 tax credit by starting with a home energy audit — the best way to understand how your home uses energy.

With thousands of Nevada homeowners already taking action, now is the time to secure savings and create a more efficient, comfortable, and sustainable home.

