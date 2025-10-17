Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nevada Coin Mart | 10/17/25

Neil Sackmary from Trooper Talk joins Elliott for a special one-hour takeover — featuring in-depth conversations with Nevada State Troopers about safety, service, and what it takes to wear the badge.
Neil Buys Takeover - TRUNK OR TREAT
Neil Buys Takeover - NSP RECRUITING - QUALITY CANDIDATE
Neil Buys Takeover - VERNIGHT IMPAIRMENT
Neil Buys Takeover - WORKING FOR NSP
Neil Buys Takeover - ACADEMY TRAINING
Nevada Coin Mart - OVERNIGHT IMPAIRMENT
It’s a Morning Blend special you won’t want to miss! For one exclusive hour, Neil Sackmary, host of Trooper Talk, teams up with Elliott to spotlight the men and women of the Nevada State Police. Together, they’ll dive into the topics that matter most — from road safety and overnight impairment to commercial vehicle enforcement, academy training, and what makes a truly great recruit.

Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and rewards of life on the road, plus expert advice to help keep our highways safe. It’s a powerful crossover of conversation and community — where insight meets impact.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Coin Mart

