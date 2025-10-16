Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nevada Coin Mart | 10/16/25

The king of coins (and fun) is back! Neil Sackmary from Nevada Coin Mart joins Elliott and Jessica for a full hour packed with collectibles, laughs, and surprises.
Nevada Coin Mart - New Troopers
Nevada Coin Mart - COUNTER 1 - GS 1
Nevada Coin Mart - SIT DOWN WITH NEIL
Nevada Coin Mart - COUNTER 2
Nevada Coin Mart - GREEN SCREEN 2
Get ready, Morning Blend fans — Neil Sackmary is back and taking over! The most frequent guest in show history returns for a full hour of fun with Elliott and Jessica, diving into the fascinating world of coin collecting and why bringing your valuables to Nevada Coin Mart is always a smart choice.

But this isn’t your average interview — expect dancing, games, flamingos, and plenty of Neil’s signature energy lighting up the studio. Whether you’re a serious collector or just tuning in for a good time, this special episode promises laughter, insight, and a whole lot of sparkle.

This segment was paid for by Nevada Coin Mart

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

