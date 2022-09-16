Nevada Broadcasters Association | 9/13/22

Watch Now
There's a fast and free way to find resources around your community. It's simple, and it's called Nevada 211. Use it as a guide to find:

  • Emergency food
  • Housing and shelter locations
  • Children's services
  • Support for seniors
  • Support for people with disabilities
  • Mental health and counseling services

Nevada 211 is free, confidential, and here to help 24/7. There are so many ways to connect:

  • Dial 211 on your phone and speak to a specialist
  • Download the app by texting your zip code to 898-211
  • Go to their website https://www.nevada211.org/

This segment is paid for by The Nevada Broadcasters Association

