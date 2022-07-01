Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Nevada Broadcasters Association | 6/30/22

Videos
Community Services Just a Call or Text Away
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 20:16:41-04

Nevada 211 can connect you or your loved ones to information about an array of community services available in your area. Call Center Specialists are trained to help you navigate and find the services you need. They can connect you to basic human needs resources, physical & mental health resources, and employment support services for: adults, older Americans, persons with disabilities, children, youth, and families.

If you're in Nevada, just dial 2-1-1.
You can also text your zip code to 8-9-8-2-11.
Or you can visit nevada211.org

This segment is paid for by Nevada Broadcasters Association

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo