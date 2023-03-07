Nevada Broadcasters Association | 3/7/23

There's a fast and free way to find resources around your community. It's simple, and it's called Nevada 211. Use it as a guide to find:

Emergency food

Housing and shelter locations

Children's services

Support for seniors

Support for people with disabilities

Mental health and counseling services



Nevada 211 is free, confidential, and here to help 24/7. There are so many ways to connect:

Dial 211 on your phone and speak to a specialist

Download the app by texting your zip code to 898-211

Go to their website https://www.nevada211.org/

This segment is paid for by The Nevada Broadcasters Association