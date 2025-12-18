Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Nevada Ballet Theatre | 12/18/25

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents George Balanchine’s iconic The Nutcracker, ushering in a dazzling new holiday tradition filled with timeless choreography and modern spectacle.
Nevada Ballet Theatre Brings Balanchine’s The Nutcracker to Las Vegas
Posted

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents the premiere of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, bringing one of America’s most beloved holiday traditions to Las Vegas. Featuring Balanchine’s iconic choreography, art deco–inspired sets and costumes, and beloved characters like the Sugarplum Fairy, Dewdrop, and Mother Ginger, the production dazzles with timeless charm. Enhanced by state-of-the-art technology and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, it’s a holiday spectacle filled with wonder for all ages.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo