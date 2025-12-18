Nevada Ballet Theatre | 12/18/25

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents the premiere of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, bringing one of America’s most beloved holiday traditions to Las Vegas. Featuring Balanchine’s iconic choreography, art deco–inspired sets and costumes, and beloved characters like the Sugarplum Fairy, Dewdrop, and Mother Ginger, the production dazzles with timeless charm. Enhanced by state-of-the-art technology and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, it’s a holiday spectacle filled with wonder for all ages.