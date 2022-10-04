Nevada Ballet Theatre | 10/4/22
Storyteller and choreographer, Ben Stevenson brings 19th Century Transylvania to Las Vegas with his rendition of Bram Stroker's 1897 DRACULA.
The Nevada Ballet Theatre is bringing 19th century Transylvania to Las Vegas. Storyteller and choreographer, Ben Stevenson invites you to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts to watch DRACULA for four nights in October.
DRACULA Performances:
- Oct. 6, 2022
- Oct. 7, 2022
- Oct. 8, 2022
- Oct. 9, 2022
