Nevada Association of Gospel Radio | 8/12/26

Music and fashion are coming together for Gospel Radio Day, a community event designed to celebrate creativity while supporting important local programs. The Nevada Association of Gospel Radio, KCEP-FM 88, and Now Faith Community Development Corporation are hosting the event on August 23 at Christian Embassy Worship Center.

The fundraiser will help continue broadcasting training and performing arts opportunities through music and singing, while also supporting women impacted by domestic violence. Resources include career-interview clothing, mental health therapy, and other tools designed to help women rebuild confidence and move forward.

