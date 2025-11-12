Neon City Festival | 11/12/25

Neon City Festival lights up Fremont Street and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center with a star-studded lineup including Good Charlotte, deadmau5, Breaking Benjamin, Two Friends, Fitz and the Tantrums, Gym Class Heroes, and Hoobastank.

Fans can upgrade their experience with new VIP options at DLVEC, featuring exclusive access, private bars, and elevated views of the performances. The festival also celebrates local talent through its "Rock the Canopy" competition, with Las Vegas artist Fayzone taking the coveted spot on this year’s lineup.

After-parties at XS Nightclub and Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino connect downtown with the Strip for a full weekend of live music, art, food, and fun. Don’t miss this free, all-ages event that brings the best of Las Vegas together for a spectacular celebration.

