NeilBuys.com | 8/13/26

Meet our new friend NeilBuys, but one thing hasn't changed at Nevada Coin Mart...the expertise. While NeilBuys may have a new look, the team behind the brand continues to bring years of knowledge and experience when it comes to coins, jewelry, collectibles, and other potentially valuable treasures.

Through our video call with NeilBuys, we're finding out what those forgotten items hiding in drawers, closets, and jewelry boxes could actually be worth. From old coins to jewelry and unique collectibles, the experts know what to look for and can help you make an informed decision about what you have.

So before you toss something aside or assume it's worthless, let the experts take a look. NeilBuys may be new, but the expert advice is still the same.

This segment is paid for by NeilBuys.com