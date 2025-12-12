Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NBA Creator Cup | 12/12/25

Top basketball creators face off at the PlayStation NBA Creator Cup during Emirates NBA Cup weekend, with free general admission, VIP experiences, and live streaming available.
PlayStation NBA Creator Cup Returns to Las Vegas
The PlayStation NBA Creator Cup is back in Las Vegas on Friday, December 12, at T-Mobile Arena, kicking off Emirates NBA Cup weekend. Top basketball creators will compete in an interactive, high-level gaming showdown, offering fans exciting on-court action.

Free General Admission gives access to the event, while VIP tickets include meet-and-greets and exclusive on-court viewing. The competition leads into the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals on December 13 and the Championship on December 16. Fans can also watch the action live via the NBA App and NBA YouTube channel.

Don’t miss this unique mix of gaming, basketball, and fan experiences. 

