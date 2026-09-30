Natrelle | 9/30/26

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important reminder that every patient's journey is different, including the decisions surrounding breast reconstruction. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Elise Min and breast surgical oncologist Dr. Vivian J. Bea joined us to discuss reconstruction options and the importance of making informed, individualized treatment decisions following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Partnering with Allergan Aesthetics, the doctors address common myths about breast reconstruction and explain how Natrelle breast implants can support personalized results based on each patient's anatomy and goals. They also highlight the importance of working with a board-certified plastic surgeon to understand available options, potential risks and benefits, and develop a treatment plan that reflects each patient's needs.

This segment is paid for by Natrelle