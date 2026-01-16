Nat'l Pizza Week | How Ya Dough’n | 1/16/26

How Ya Dough’n recently opened at BLVD Las Vegas, bringing its scratch-made New York–Neapolitan sourdough pizza to the Strip for the first time outside South Florida. General Manager Vincent Lawrence shares that during National Pizza Week, the rooftop pizzeria is spotlighting its 8 to 12 day fermented sourdough crust, signature pies like the Spicy Goose and Drunken Balls, and January’s limited-time Funion specialty pizza.

Guests can also look forward to upcoming specials for National Cheese Lovers Day on January 20 and a Super Bowl takeout package perfect for game-day gatherings. Whether you’re celebrating pizza week or planning a special night out, How Ya Dough’n delivers flavor and fun in every slice.