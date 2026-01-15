Nat'l Pizza Week | Amore Taste of Chicago | 1/15/26

For National Pizza Week, we’re taking a culinary trip to Chicago without leaving Las Vegas. Amore Taste of Chicago is serving up classic deep-dish pizzas, known for their thick, buttery crust, hearty layers of cheese, and rich tomato sauce. Each pie is crafted with quality ingredients and attention to detail, giving pizza lovers a true taste of Chicago-style comfort food.

Whether you’re celebrating the week with friends or looking for a new favorite slice, Amore Taste of Chicago offers an authentic, indulgent pizza experience. It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy something cheesy, crispy, and downright delicious.