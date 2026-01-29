National Puzzle Day | 1/29/26

This National Puzzle Day, Monica Davis, founder of Edge Piece, LLC, brings her Las Vegas–based puzzle brand to life. For 26 years a resident, Monica designs both the artwork and box art for each premium puzzle, creating pieces that are collectible art as much as interactive experiences.

We explore how puzzles celebrate creativity, patience, problem-solving, and connection — bringing people together across generations in today’s digital world. Viewers see what sets Edge Piece apart from other jigsaw puzzles and see how original artwork transforms into a tactile, home-friendly experience.