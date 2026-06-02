National Confectioners Association | 6/2/26

June officially marks National Candy Month, and the National Confectioners Association is celebrating with a sweet salute to summer traditions and America’s 250th birthday. Carly Schildhaus from the National Confectioners Association joined us to share results from a new survey showing just how much Americans love bringing candy along for summer fun, including road trips, vacations, barbecues, and even sneaking treats into movie theaters.

The campaign, called “Sweet Land of Liberty,” highlights candy and chocolate as part of America’s manufacturing story while embracing the nostalgia and joy these treats bring to summertime memories. Carly will also discuss the economic impact of the confectionery industry and reveal which sweet treats are topping summer snack lists this year.

This segment is paid for by National Confectioners Association