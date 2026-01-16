National Atomic Testing Museum | 1/16/26

The National Atomic Testing Museum is hosting a one-night-only public screening of Atomic Echoes on Friday, January 16, at The Beverly Theater in Downtown Las Vegas. Scott Wade, board of trustees member, and co-producer Karin Tanabe highlight that the documentary spotlights the human impact of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, bringing history to life with personal stories and historical insights.

Congresswoman Dina Titus will appear at the screening, followed by a post-film discussion examining the enduring effects on survivors and communities. This event offers an opportunity for reflection, education, and community engagement, allowing attendees to connect with history in a meaningful way. Don’t miss this powerful documentary experience that bridges past and present.