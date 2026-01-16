Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

National Atomic Testing Museum | 1/16/26

The National Atomic Testing Museum invites the community to a special one-night-only screening of the documentary Atomic Echoes, featuring a post-film discussion on the lasting effects of the atomic bombings.
“Atomic Echoes” Screening Highlights Human Impact of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Posted

The National Atomic Testing Museum is hosting a one-night-only public screening of Atomic Echoes on Friday, January 16, at The Beverly Theater in Downtown Las Vegas. Scott Wade, board of trustees member, and co-producer Karin Tanabe highlight that the documentary spotlights the human impact of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, bringing history to life with personal stories and historical insights.

Congresswoman Dina Titus will appear at the screening, followed by a post-film discussion examining the enduring effects on survivors and communities. This event offers an opportunity for reflection, education, and community engagement, allowing attendees to connect with history in a meaningful way. Don’t miss this powerful documentary experience that bridges past and present.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo