National Ataxia Foundation | 9/9/25

For families with a history of rare genetic diseases, inheritance can mean carrying more than memories. Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) is one such devastating condition, a group of rare neurodegenerative disorders passed from generation to generation. Affecting an estimated 15,000 Americans, SCA slowly robs patients of coordination, balance, and independence. Most require wheelchairs within years of diagnosis, with life expectancy often shortened by one to two decades.

Despite it being over 30 years since the first genetic mutation for SCA was discovered, not a single FDA-approved treatment exists. That’s why the National Ataxia Foundation has launched the Let’s Find A Way campaign, with leading neurologist Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz joining the effort. The goal: raise awareness, push for research, and finally break the cycle of suffering. For families impacted by SCA, time doesn’t heal — it repeats. But with greater support and awareness, there is hope for change.

This segment was paid for by National Ataxia Foundation