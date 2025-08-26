Nathan Adelson Hospice | 8/26/25

Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation invites the community to the 29th Annual Serenades of Life – Doctors in Concert on Saturday, September 6, inside Myron’s at The Smith Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m., offering an evening of music that blends philanthropy with extraordinary local talent.

The event showcases the musical side of physicians across the valley, all performing to support the vital work of Nathan Adelson Hospice. This year’s concert features the award-winning vocal quartet Spectrum as the headliner. Proceeds benefit essential programs and services at the hospice, making this a night of both incredible entertainment and meaningful impact.

