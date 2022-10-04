Nathan Adelson Hospice | 10/4/22

Laura Coleman, the TITLE at Nathan Adelson Hospice is in-studio to talk about their 21st Annual Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. inside the INDUSTRIAL Event Space. Proceeds from the event will benefit programs provided to local patients and their families at the hospice.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 19:52:28-04
