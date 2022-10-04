Watch Now
Nathan Adelson Hospice | 10/4/22

Nathan Adelson Hospice's 21st Annual Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza is on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 5 - 8 p.m. inside the INDUSTRIAL Event Space.
Laura Coleman, the TITLE at Nathan Adelson Hospice is in-studio to talk about their 21st Annual Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. inside the INDUSTRIAL Event Space. Proceeds from the event will benefit programs provided to local patients and their families at the hospice.

