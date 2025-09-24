NASA| 9/24/25

Outer space has its own kind of weather—storms from the Sun that can disrupt satellites, astronauts, and even power grids here on Earth. To study these powerful solar events, NASA is launching three spacecraft on a single mission to Lagrange Point 1, a unique location about one million miles from Earth where gravity balances out and provides a stable view of the Sun.

This new mission will map space weather and track the Sun’s influence across the solar system, helping scientists protect both technology and future astronauts headed to the Moon and Mars. By monitoring solar storms in real time, the spacecraft will provide crucial data for safety on Earth and beyond. It’s a bold step forward in preparing for humanity’s next giant leaps in space.