Napa Auto Parts, Pure Michigan, Beaches Resorts, Nature Made | 9/17/25

The days are getting shorter, the air feels crisp, and the leaves are starting to change — fall has arrived, and it’s the perfect season for a getaway! Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joins us to share her insider tips on making the most of autumn adventures. Whether you’re hitting the road or hopping on a flight, now’s the time to plan your escape.

Looking to see the leaves change in all their glory? Laura points to destinations that are bursting with vibrant colors this time of year. Prefer sand over leaves? A fall beach getaway could be just the ticket to extend those summer vibes. Of course, no trip is complete without a must-have item for staying healthy on the go. With Laura’s tips, you’ll be ready to pack your bags and embrace everything fall has to offer.

