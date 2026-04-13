Nampons | 4/13/26

After making waves on Shark Tank, Josh Lippiner is turning a common health problem into a viral solution. As the Founder and CEO of Nampons, he created a first-of-its-kind product designed to quickly and discreetly stop nosebleeds—something millions of Americans deal with every year. His innovative idea caught the attention of investors Michael Strahan and Robert Herjavec, landing him a deal that’s now fueling major buzz online. Beyond the spotlight, Josh says most people treat nosebleeds incorrectly, making education just as important as innovation. With FDA clearance and growing popularity, Nampons is quickly becoming a must-have in medicine cabinets everywhere.

This segment is paid for by Nampons LLC