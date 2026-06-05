MyVegas | The Defense Firm | 6/5/26

Ryan Helmick joined the show to discuss how rapidly evolving technology is transforming criminal investigations. From tools like ShotSpotter systems and cell phone tower data to sophisticated surveillance networks, law enforcement agencies have more digital evidence available than ever before.

The conversation also focused on the growing impact of social media and video evidence in criminal cases. Posts, messages, photos, and videos that people believe have disappeared can often still be recovered and analyzed as part of an investigation. With security cameras, smartphones, and online activity creating extensive digital footprints, modern cases frequently involve evidence gathered from multiple technological sources. Helmick highlighted the importance of understanding how these tools are used and what they can reveal in today’s connected world.

