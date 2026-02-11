MyVegas Magazine | Defense in Heels | 2/11/26

Personal safety starts with awareness, confidence, and knowing how to react in real-world situations. Patti Stewart, founder of Defense in Heels, teaches teens and women practical, hands-on self-defense skills designed to help them recognize danger early and respond effectively. Her classes focus on empowering participants with techniques they can actually use, rather than complicated moves they may forget under stress.
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.