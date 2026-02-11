Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

MyVegas Magazine | Defense in Heels | 2/11/26

Patti Stewart of Defense in Heels shares hands-on self-defense tips to help teens and women feel safer and more confident.
Practical Self-Defense Skills For Teens and Women
Posted

Personal safety starts with awareness, confidence, and knowing how to react in real-world situations. Patti Stewart, founder of Defense in Heels, teaches teens and women practical, hands-on self-defense skills designed to help them recognize danger early and respond effectively. Her classes focus on empowering participants with techniques they can actually use, rather than complicated moves they may forget under stress.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo